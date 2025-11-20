Sacramento Zoo names new CEO as expansion plans remain uncertain

The Sacramento Zoo has a new leader at a time when its future growth is uncertain. The zoo turns 99 years old next year and has been exploring ways to expand for more than a decade.

Dan Simon is the new CEO of the Sacramento Zoo.

"The advantage Sacramento has is they've got a community here that really loves their zoo, and that was important for me coming in," Simon said.

He's already got ideas for improvements, starting with the front door.

"It's an entrance that's been there a long time and was probably built for a lot fewer guests coming in, so how can we reimagine that so that it provides the amenities that guests want to see?" Simon said.

Simon comes to Sacramento after leading a 1,800-acre wildlife center in Texas. The Sacramento Zoo is less than 15 acres, a size that could create problems with maintaining accreditation.

"The AZA accreditation standards continue to evolve, and so there may be a need for more space for certain animals or exhibits," Simon said.

Last spring, the Sacramento Zoo abandoned plans that had been in the works for several years to build a new, larger facility in Elk Grove.

In September, the zoo announced it now wants to expand on several acres across the street in what had been a pony ride paddock.

"If we have that extra space, that's going to play a big role in what we think about is going to be the next thing for the Sacramento Zoo," Simon said.

He says it's important to continue making exhibit improvements to boost attendance.

"My goal would be to have something new to see at the zoo every year so it gives families and all of our guests a reason to come back," he said.

Simon will oversee about 100 employees and 300 animals at the zoo, including his favorite species: the giraffe.

"I just think they're really awesome creatures," he said. "Sacramento has a great Masai giraffe herd there, so I'm looking forward to getting more familiar with them."

Other zoo improvement projects are currently underway, including a new orangutan exhibit that will provide the animals more shade and climbing opportunities.