Giraffe at Sacramento Zoo loses calf shortly after giving birth

SACRAMENTO – A Masai giraffe at the Sacramento Zoo has lost her calf shortly after giving birth on Monday, officials say.

The zoo announced on Tuesday that Amirah had given birth. Zookeepers say the gestation and delivery was routine, but the calf was not viable.

Staff from the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine were on hand to help with the birth.

"While the loss of any animal is heartbreaking to our zoo family, we are grateful for the support of our community as we continue the important work of protecting wild giraffes and providing exceptional care to the giraffe herd at the Sacramento Zoo," said Melissa McCartney, the zoo's Senior Manager of Animal Care and Veterinary Health Services, in a statement.

Amirah was a first-time mother, the zoo says. Earlier in the year, another Masai giraffe named Shani successfully gave birth at the Sacramento Zoo.

The Sacramento Zoo is home to several giraffe.