Watch CBS News
Crime

Sacramento woman suspected of DUI had children in car during head-on crash

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A Sacramento woman is suspected of being under the influence during a head-on crash in Citrus Heights Sunday, police said

Citrus Heights Police said that around 5:30 a.m., a woman was driving near Old Auburn Road and Bonita Way, with her children inside the car, when a head-on crash occurred in the intersection.

Police responded to the scene and said that one of the drivers was suspected of driving under the influence.

Citrus Heights Police identified the driver as 35-year-old Doris Meretz. Police said she was seriously injured in the crash. Her two children who were in the car were not injured.

The driver of the other vehicle was also not injured, police said.

Citrus Heights Police said Meretz is expected to face felony DUI charges, and her children were placed into protective custody with Child Protective Services.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call police at 916-727-5500. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.