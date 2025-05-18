Sacramento woman suspected of DUI had children in car during head-on crash

A Sacramento woman is suspected of being under the influence during a head-on crash in Citrus Heights Sunday, police said

Citrus Heights Police said that around 5:30 a.m., a woman was driving near Old Auburn Road and Bonita Way, with her children inside the car, when a head-on crash occurred in the intersection.

Police responded to the scene and said that one of the drivers was suspected of driving under the influence.

Citrus Heights Police identified the driver as 35-year-old Doris Meretz. Police said she was seriously injured in the crash. Her two children who were in the car were not injured.

The driver of the other vehicle was also not injured, police said.

Citrus Heights Police said Meretz is expected to face felony DUI charges, and her children were placed into protective custody with Child Protective Services.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call police at 916-727-5500.