DUI suspect arrested after Sacramento woman killed in hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO -- A driver in Sacramento struck and killed a woman Wednesday evening, police said.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to a crash near N B and Dos Rios streets. When they arrived, they found a woman partially in the roadway.

Police said she died at the scene.

Officers soon learned that there was a suspect driver who did not stop after the crash. The suspect driver's vehicle was later spotted near Fifth and I streets.

According to police, a suspect was detained and later arrested in connection to the fatal crash.

Police have identified the suspect as 62-year-old Sacramento resident Steve Read. The name of the woman killed has not been released.