DUI suspect arrested after Sacramento woman killed in hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO -- A driver in Sacramento struck and killed a woman Wednesday evening, police said.
Around 8 p.m., officers responded to a crash near N B and Dos Rios streets. When they arrived, they found a woman partially in the roadway.
Police said she died at the scene.
Officers soon learned that there was a suspect driver who did not stop after the crash. The suspect driver's vehicle was later spotted near Fifth and I streets.
According to police, a suspect was detained and later arrested in connection to the fatal crash.
Police have identified the suspect as 62-year-old Sacramento resident Steve Read. The name of the woman killed has not been released.