How will Waymo driverless robotaxis impact road safety in Sacramento?

Driverless cars could soon be sharing the roads with drivers in Sacramento.

Last week, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) approved a major expansion for Waymo, allowing the company to bring its robotaxis to more regions across the state, including in parts of Solano, Yolo and Sacramento counties.

"I think anyway we can prevent people drunk driving and things of that sort, I'm for it," said Imani Mitchell, who lives in Sacramento.

Sacramento is one of the most dangerous cities for pedestrians, so some are curious how an autonomous vehicle will impact this.

"I think I'd want to know what street they are on, and I wouldn't go on that same street," said Martha Aranda, who lives in Sacramento.

Sacramento City Councilman Phil Pluckebaum said city leaders were surprised by the DMV's announcement to expand testing of the autonomous vehicles, and now it is up to them to decide where in the city they will be allowed to operate.

"The question is not if, it's when and how and making sure it is done well in a way that is safe," Pluckebaum said. "We're going to have to learn as a community how to interact with these vehicles."

He said he is optimistic but still has concerns, such as how pedestrians cannot make eye contact with a driver while crossing streets.

"I read about or saw a video about a cat that got hit by one, a Waymo, and passed away unfortunately," said Brittany Ellison, who was visiting Sacramento. "It was a local cat celebrity."

Waymo prides itself on driving more safely than humans. The company reports that through June 2025, Waymo had 91% fewer serious injury or worse crashes than humans driving over the same distance in the current four cities it operates in.

Waymo also claims the robotaxis had 92% fewer pedestrian crashes with injuries and 78% fewer cyclist crashes with injuries.

"What we still really need to do is make sure roads are designed safely for everyone," said Slow Down Sacramento founder Isaac Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said he thinks the robotaxis could improve safety since the cars are programmed to drive the speed limit.

"I think it's going to be a little weird, a little dystopian," Mitchell said.

Pluckebaum said the city will discuss the Waymo rollout in the coming months, but there is no exact timeline yet as to when they will start driving in Sacramento.

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty said he is "intrigued" about the Waymo expansion in the capital city.

"I've ridden in Waymos in Phoenix and San Francisco and look forward to seeing how this can strengthen transportation in our city," he said.