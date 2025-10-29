San Francisco's Mission District mourns beloved store cat killed by Waymo

People in San Francisco's Mission District are mourning after a neighborhood cat was killed.

KitKat was the store cat at Randa's Market on 16th Street near Valencia, but late Monday night, the shop owner says the cat was hit by a Waymo. Now, a growing memorial occupies the space just outside the market.

"It was everybody's cat," said neighbor Margarita Lawa. "Everybody loved KitKat."

So much so, most people couldn't remember when they met him. He was a feline fixture in the community, interacting with everyone who walked into the market.

Lara described him as affectionate and social. She says once Kitkat got locked out, she spent the night with him.

"I discovered how loveable he is, he was," said Lara, correcting herself. "So lovable."

He was nicknamed "the Mayor of 16th Street" and had essentially become local royalty.

Lara spent Wednesday afternoon curating an altar for him, but she doesn't take credit for it.

"This was built by the community," Lara stated. "This was one hundred percent built by the community. I came to give it a base and fabric and some place to keep it safe. My co-worker took that picture of KitKat. Someone brought him a crown, people brought him mice, little toy mice."

She believes the neighborhood needs this space.

"It's closure," Lara stated. "They're able to come together, celebrate this being's life and there's closure in that."

Flowers, candles, and cards with heartfelt messages continue to accumulate at the altar.

Owner Mike Zeidan says he couldn't have imagined this outpouring.

"It's really touching, and we are very thankful and appreciative of all the love and support," Zeidan said.

Zeidan says KitKat was killed late Monday night, after being hit by a Waymo.

One neighbor recalls witnessing the aftermath.

"I got off the muni, and I walked up and saw," the neighbor explained. "At first I thought it was a human friend, and then I recognized it was a different friend."

But that doesn't make the reality any less devastating.

For nearly a decade, people looked forward to visiting KitKat. He brightened their days. Now, they just have the memories, but at least Lara knows she helped to create a space where everyone can share them.

"There's nothing like this," Lara said. "Everybody knows there's nothing like this. No other cat is going to be like this. It's already a big void."