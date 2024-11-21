Sacramento health officials test wastewater for respiratory viruses ahead of peak flu, RSV season

SACRAMENTO — With the cold temperatures and holidays right around the corner, more people will be spending time indoors with friends and family. As usual, COVID, the flu, and RSV are all concerns.

Cold temperatures mean more people indoors, and more people indoors means more of a chance of spreading sickness.

"Right now, all the activity is low, but we know that with the holidays coming up, there is a lot of travel, and so we usually see a pickup in activity soon after that," said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County's public health officer.

Dr. Kasirye said they're keeping a close eye on respiratory illnesses. In addition to looking at hospitalizations and emergency room visits, they're watching wastewater.

"We used the wastewater testing during COVID and it really helped, especially when we got to the point where a lot of people were either testing at home or not getting tested," Dr. Kasirye said.

That is something that fewer and fewer people are regularly doing. So far things look good, but Dr. Kasirye said that could change quickly.

"Sometimes, what happens with a lot of people traveling [is that] there are more opportunities for people to contract the viruses," she said.

So be alert. Wash your hands. Dr. Kasirye also advises ensuring you are vaccinated ahead of family gatherings and traveling.

"Fortunately, we have vaccines for all three viruses right now," she said.

It's recommended that everyone age six months and older receive a flu vaccine each year.