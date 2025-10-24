Watch CBS News
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes in Sacramento home during pursuit; 1 hospitalized, police say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
One person was taken to the hospital after a police chase ended with the suspect crashing into a Sacramento home Friday evening, police said. 

Around 5:45 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said officers located a stolen vehicle. When officers attempted to pull over the suspect, they say the suspect initiated a pursuit.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a home on Circle Parkway, near Forest Parkway.

Police said the suspect was detained. The suspect's identification has not been released.

The Sacramento Fire Department said one person was trapped under a vehicle.

The police department said one person inside the home was taken to the hospital with apparent minor injuries.

