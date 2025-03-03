Sacramento State announces new partnership with Arik Armstead's Academic Project

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento State University on Monday announced a new partnership with Elk Grove native and former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead.

Sac State held a press conference announcing the new initiative with the Armstead Academic Project (AAP).

The university said the new partnership aims to "increase AAP students' awareness of the majors, resources, and experiences" it offers and added that eligible students will be guaranteed admission into Sac State.

Armstead currently plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars and is the reigning Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. He co-founded the project with his wife, Dr. Melinda Armstead, and it has served more than 4.500 students across the Sacramento, Bay Area and Jacksonville areas.