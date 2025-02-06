Sacramento-area native Arik Armstead wins Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

Sacramento-area native and Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead has won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for the 2024 NFL season.

The league made the announcement during Thursday's NFL Honors Awards, which is held annually ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which was established in 1970, recognizes a player for their contributions on the field as well as in the community. Each team nominates one player for the award.

"Arik's leadership, dedication to his team, and commitment to his community truly embody Walter Payton's enduring legacy of excellence on the field and compassion off it," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Since joining the league 10 years ago, Arik has made it his mission to empower youth by providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive. We are extremely proud to name Arik Armstead as our 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year."

In his first season with Jacksonville, this was Armstead's first time winning the award and his fifth time being nominated for it. Armstead, who played for the San Francisco 49ers for the first nine seasons of his career, was the 49ers' nominee for each of the previous four seasons.

"Through [his Armstead Academic Project], he has committed himself to education, including a focus on improving literacy rates through his reading initiative, 'Storytime with Arik Armstead' in Jacksonville as well as his hometown of Sacramento, Calif. and San Francisco," the Jaguars said. "In fall 2024, Armstead and his wife, Mindy, donated $50,000 to the Department of Sound to create the first "Sound Mind" production workshop series for over 60 young people to explore STEAM education and social emotional wellness through AAP."

Other notable announcements made during ht NFL Honors Awards were Bills QB Josh Allen winning his first MVP award, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley winning Offensive Player of the Year, Broncos defensive back Patrick Surtain II winning Defensive Player of the Year, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell winning Coach of the Year.