Sac State's Jackson Slater taken by Tennessee Titans in 5th round of NFL draft

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento State Hornet standout offensive lineman Jackson Slater is heading to the Tennessee Titans.

Slater was taken by the Titans in the 5th round, 167th overall, of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was projected to go in the 5th round by NFL analysts.

The Bellevue, Washington native played his whole collegiate career with the Hornets.

Former Sac State running back Cam Skattebo, who played part of his college years with the Hornets, was one the first people to call Slater after the guard was picked. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

