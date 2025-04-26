Sac State's Jackson Slater taken by Tennessee Titans in 5th round of NFL draft

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento State Hornet standout offensive lineman Jackson Slater is heading to the Tennessee Titans.

Slater was taken by the Titans in the 5th round, 167th overall, of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was projected to go in the 5th round by NFL analysts.

The Bellevue, Washington native played his whole collegiate career with the Hornets.

Finally the moment he was waiting for. Sacramento State OG/C Jackson Slater receives the call from the @Titans Selected in the 5th round, 167th overall. Wholesome two minutes for your TL. All smiles for one of the hornets all-time players. Music City next! @jacksonslater75… pic.twitter.com/d8ppbjfrjC — Brandon Benitez (@BranitezSports) April 26, 2025

Former Sac State running back Cam Skattebo, who played part of his college years with the Hornets, was one the first people to call Slater after the guard was picked.