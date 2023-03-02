Sacramento SPCA is offering shelter and mobile party packages

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento SPCA is inviting families to celebrate with some of their party animals.

They are offering shelter and mobile party packages, giving children the chance to meet and adopt shelter pets.

According to the shelter, the cost of the celebrations range from $150 to $250, and the money goes towards helping more animals in need.

Kaeli Lopez, a humane educator, said, "You get to hang out with our pets, you can even do a craft or service project. We'll take you on a tour of our shelter, and you get to learn about animal welfare and how to properly care for pets as well."

The shelter said that children must be at least 7 years old, and every paw-tee comes with a swag bag.