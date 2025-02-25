West Sacramento Sikh temple president speaks out after judge keeps ICE out of places of worship

WEST SACRAMENTO — A federal judge ruled in favor of a West Sacramento Sikh temple in a lawsuit over President Trump's immigration enforcement policy.

Narinder Singh Thandi is the president of Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple Sacramento, of which 50% of the congregation are immigrants, including some who are undocumented.

"They should come pray openly. They should not have any fear of being arrested or not," Thandi said. "Just let people know this is a great country, United States of America, so if somebody is doing something wrong, you speak up. Speak up for your rights. File the complaint."

A judge ruled in favor of his temple and the other religious institutions that were part of the lawsuit requiring the Department of Homeland Security to "avoid enforcement actions in or near places of worship to the fullest extent possible."

The religious institutions suit claims the policy allows immigration enforcement officers to use their "common sense" in deciding whether to enter houses of worship — a change from past policies that sought to avoid enforcement in sensitive places.

Civil rights attorney Jeffrey Kravitz said that the protections are minimal because the judge's order only applies to the religious institutions that filed the lawsuit, not to every house of worship in the country, and as has been a longtime federal law. If an officer has a warrant, they can still go into any house of worship.

"I think people are going to be somewhat happy that this decision was given, but it's not much," Kravitz said. "When you get to the heart of the issue, which is warrants, it makes no difference."

Kravitz said he believes the federal government will file an appeal on this ruling.

"So I'm telling everybody no need to be fear. So enjoy the system, believe in the system, believe in God, thank you very much," Thandi said.