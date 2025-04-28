Watch CBS News
Chase ends in crash in Sacramento neighborhood, leaving suspect hurt

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A 28-year-old man is in the hospital after a pursuit ends with a crash early Monday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they got a call around 2:40 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle at a gas station near Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.

Deputies tried to pull the driver over, but the sheriff's office says the driver wouldn't yield – sparking the chase.

The chase ended after the suspect crashed into a parked car in a residential neighborhood on Seamas Avenue, leaving the driver hurt.

Deputies say the suspect's injuries are non-life-threatening.

No one else was injured.

