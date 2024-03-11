Jesuit High School stadium lights approval causes divide in Sacramento neighborhood

CARMICHAEL — Community members packed Sacramento County's planning commission meeting on Monday to debate a proposal to install stadium lights at Jesuit High School.

After more than three hours of debate, the Sacramento County Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the stadium lighting plan.

The school says the lights are needed to start playing Friday night football games, but neighbors say that will create a neighborhood nuisance.

"A lot of the community is really struggling with 'How am I going to put my kid down to sleep?' " Carmichael homeowner Elizabeth Hughes said.

Hughes' home is right behind Jesuit High School's Marauder Stadium, where football and other sporting events are held. She's among the neighbors protesting plans to install the stadium lights.

"The conditions of approval allow the school to have unlimited activities and games with the lights on," she said.

Jesuit High School is more than 60 years old, but its sports stadium never had permanent lights. So home games and practices had to be played during the day.

The school tried out temporary lights for two Friday night football games last season and now wants to install four permanent LED light stands up to 100 feet tall.

The lights would be used for football, soccer, lacrosse, and track and field competitions.

"We think this is the right thing to do for kids," said Chris Alling, president of Jesuit High School.

Alling said lights will allow games and practices to be played after the hottest time of day has passed.

"I've seen people go down with heatstroke," he said. "I've seen people need to get put in ice baths – not just athletes but fans and coaches."

Football players say daytime temperatures can exceed 140 degrees on the artificial field.

"You have to take extra water breaks," Jesuit quarterback CJ Lee said. "You have to take extra precautions to make sure none of us get heatstroke."

However, people who live nearby fear night games will create a neighborhood nuisance with more noise and traffic.

"Our community is held hostage and impacted by something that we didn't choose and we can't escape from," Hughes said.

Opponents say they are now considering an appeal to the board of supervisors.