SacRT gets nearly $77 million in federal grants for new zero-emission buses

By McKenna McKrell

SACRAMENTO – Over $2 million in federal funding is being allocated to help California reach its goals for zero-emissions travel, California Senator Alex Padilla announced on Tuesday.

The money is being divided across 16 state projects, including nearly $77 million being granted to Sacramento Regional Transit. The selected projects all focus on the transition to low-emission bus models.

In Sacramento, the funding will help SacRT replace current buses with cleaner, more efficient, hydrogen fuel cell buses.

SacRT also plans to modernize a maintenance facility at McClellan Business Park and launch a workforce development program with the funding to support the upkeep of these new vehicles.

The funding is a part of the federal Low or No Emission Grant program.

