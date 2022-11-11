Sacramento rock band on dream tour in UK robbed of van, equipment

Local band goes from rock to robbed on UK tour

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento band goes from rock to robbed while on tour across the pond.

The group Cemetery Sun not only had its van swiped but all its instruments and equipment, too.

Cemetery Sun is in the United Kingdom right now where they have a huge following, but after a gig in Manchester Wednesday night, what they call their "dream tour" is now in trouble.

Hours after wrapping a packed performance, the band was hit with some serious off-stage noise.

"Every single piece of gear that we use was in the back of it, and I'm talking from guitars, microphones, wireless systems, our in-ear monitor systems," said lead singer Josh Doty. "Down to the last cable, wiped out."

The group was just four shows into what's supposed to be a month-long U.K. tour.

"You're stone cold frozen. You're like, 'What?' You know, you almost can't believe it at first because it's just like, how? It's almost inconceivable," Doty said.

Doty said about $25,000 worth of gear was stolen from a public parking garage next to the band's hotel.

A police report has been filed, and insurance will only cover so much, but the theft has now put the rest of the band's 15-stop tour in jeopardy.

"We don't quit because we're doing what we're supposed to be doing out here," Doty said. "And that's what a good band does."

A dream tour rocked by thieves has left this local band in search of composure through the chaos.

"There's got to be a better gig than wrecking ours, right?" Doty said.

The band said there are security cameras around the parking garage where everything was stolen, and police are looking over it now.