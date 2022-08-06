Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento roads closed after explosion near Light Rail

By Jennifer Bonnett

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.

Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.

It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.

Roseville Road is closed between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive while the incident is under investigation.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 2:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

