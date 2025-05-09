Watch CBS News
Car gets halfway submerged in Sacramento River after Yolo County crash

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
YOLO COUNTY – Authorities say everyone got out safely from a car that crashed into the Sacramento River late Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol says they first got a report about the incident south of West Sacramento just before 10 a.m.

First responders found that a vehicle was halfway submerged in the Sacramento River just off S. River, near Babel Slough Road. Everyone got out of the car safely, officers say.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. More than one person was in the vehicle, officers say, but no exact number was given.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The scene where the crash happened is about eight miles south of West Sacramento, or directly across the Sacramento River from Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

