Sacramento River Cats scrap "Gold Diggers" alternate kit, saying it "clearly missed the mark"

SACRAMENTO – Just about 24 hours after announcing a new alternative jersey this season, the Sacramento River Cats have scrapped the idea. 

The MiLB team announced its Sacramento Gold Diggers alternate kit on Thursday, saying it was inspired by California's Gold Rush history. 

The jerseys featured a new logo mascot named Dugg the Miner. The black and gold color scheme featured a hat with an "S" and a pickaxe with a handle made of a baseball bat. 

4p-vo-river-cats-2025-a-kmaxd55l.jpg

But on Friday, the team announced that it will not be using the identity. 

"Our recent marketing campaign for an alternative identity clearly missed the mark," the River Cats said in a statement. "Our intention was to creatively reference the rich history of Sacramento and gold country, but our approach was wrong, and we are sorry for the mistake."

The team had planned to debut the jersey on April 19.

