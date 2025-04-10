Watch CBS News
Sports

Sacramento River Cats announce "Gold Diggers" alternate jersey

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

River Cats unveil 2025 alternate identity
River Cats unveil 2025 alternate identity 03:56

SACRAMENTO – Paying homage to California's Gold Rush history, the Sacramento River Cats will be playing with a new alternate jersey this season.

On Thursday, the MiLB team announced their Sacramento Gold Diggers alternate kit.

Featuring a black and gold color scheme, the alternate jerseys also debuted a new logo mascot: Dugg the Miner.

The first game scheduled with the alternate jerseys is set for April 19. The River Cats will play four other games with the alternates: May 15, June 26, July 26, and September 4.

Gold Diggers merchandise is already up for sale online. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.