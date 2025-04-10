Sacramento River Cats announce "Gold Diggers" alternate jersey

SACRAMENTO – Paying homage to California's Gold Rush history, the Sacramento River Cats will be playing with a new alternate jersey this season.

On Thursday, the MiLB team announced their Sacramento Gold Diggers alternate kit.

Featuring a black and gold color scheme, the alternate jerseys also debuted a new logo mascot: Dugg the Miner.

The first game scheduled with the alternate jerseys is set for April 19. The River Cats will play four other games with the alternates: May 15, June 26, July 26, and September 4.

Gold Diggers merchandise is already up for sale online.