Sacramento residents say street lights around Tahoe Park have been out for months

It's lights out at Sacramento's Tahoe Park, where residents say it's been at least two months of darkness in the southeast section of their neighborhood park.

Wayne Weaver has been counting how many lights have been out in Tahoe Park since September and how many days it's taking the city to fix them. He said he's concerned for his community's safety.

Weaver claims that he's been attacked by the homeless in the past during his 5 a.m. walks and said that in the dark, bad things happen.

"I want to know: where are my tax dollars going? If we're not going to get action from them, why are we paying for it?" he said.

CBS News Sacramento spotted maintenance crews checking other parts of the park, but not the lights that Weaver said don't turn on.

Weaver said the city hasn't given a timeline on when the lights could be fixed, only that officials acknowledged it was a hazard and they would "get right on it."

CBS News Sacramento also reached out to the city for a timeline. They said delays are not uncommon because of available resources, funding priorities and emergency work citywide.

The city inspected the lights two days after it received a report at the end of September and found that four lights were out: two city-operated lights and two SMUD-operated lights.

Weaver said he's been left feeling like parks are not a priority to the city or his local council member.

"The city, including Eric Guerra's office, does not seem to care," he said.

SMUD told CBS News Sacramento that crews would be fixing the lights this week, but the city hasn't said when it would fix the lights it operates.

We reached out to Councilmember Guerra's office multiple times for comment but got no response.