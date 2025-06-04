Union, community leaders push for city council to reject Sacramento Railyards deal

SACRAMENTO — Union and community leaders rallied Wednesday at Cesar Chavez Plaza against a plan to give $92 million of Sacramento taxpayer funds to the downtown railyards and proposed soccer stadium development.

Opponents of the plan argue that the deal would offer too little in return and are calling on the city to "Stop the Railyards Ripoff."

The Sacramento City Council is scheduled to vote on the railyards deal on June 10, with the funds to be provided to private developers.

A press conference opposing the plan was organized by the hotel and stadium workers' union Unite Here Local 49, the Sacramento Central Labor Council, SEIU USWW, and Sacramento Investment Without Displacement.

"By tradition, just like the [Golden 1 Center], you know, those are good union jobs inside. They were good union jobs when they built it and none of that so far has been guaranteed in this negotiated agreement that they have not disclosed to the public.," said Tamie Dramer with the nonprofit Organize Sacramento, who attended the "Stop the Railyards Ripoff" rally.

Opponents argue that the deal is rushed, would drain the local economy amid a major budget deficit and does not include enough affordable housing, noting that the project promises just 6% affordable housing out of up to 10,000 units.

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council released a fact sheet detailing how tax funds would be used in the railyards redevelopment project.

Mayor Kevin McCarty is in full support of the plan, saying it would "bring life to our downtown." Former Mayor Darrell Steinberg once said redeveloping the railyards would "double the size of downtown."

"Nothing is happening there now, as nothing's happened there for the past 60 years," McCarty said. "[We would be] turning a vacant, underutilized piece of land into an exciting asset for the city of Sacramento."

McCarty also noted that when he was a city councilmember, he had voted against subsidies for the Golden 1 Center. He calls the railyards redevelopment not only a good investment but "a good deal for taxpayers.

"We're not investing, subsidizing the stadium. We're subsidizing the infrastructure by giving a return on property taxes that for this project wouldn't be generated anyway."

Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant also defended the plan, emphasizing that the project represents a long-overdue transformation of the area.

"For 12 years, we've pursued a downtown stadium that will jumpstart development in The Railyards — 244 acres that have sat vacant for decades," Dunivant said. "With the city's budget shortfalls, the team is taking the lead to build sidewalks, streets, parks, and public infrastructure on behalf of the city and its taxpayers — and will turn it over upon completion."

Dunivant also noted that, in addition to the proposed stadium, Republic FC is developing its own plan for a new neighborhood in The Railyards, stating that nearly 45% of the housing currently there is affordable.

"Tuesday's vote is an opportunity for City Leaders to set the course for the future of Sacramento," Dunivant added. "The hard work of the city's trusted and dedicated staff over the past seven months — and 12 years in total — shows how transformative this project will be."

Mayor McCarty said he expects the stadium to break ground this year, with the hopes that Republic FC can start playing there in two years.

"Still, [we have] the goal that one day, we'll have an MLS team here," McCarty said. "We still have that option. I'm optimistic that this professional, albeit minor league team will graduate one day to MLS."