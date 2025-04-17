Watch CBS News
Sacramento driver takes off after crashing into house, damaging garage

SACRAMENTO – A search is on for a driver who crashed into a south Sacramento home and took off from the scene.

The Sacramento Fire Department said crews arrived at a home near Quasar Circle and Loma Verde Way for reports that a vehicle had crashed into a house's garage.

Crews said no injuries were reported as the driver of the vehicle took off from the scene.

The garage door can be seen ripped off the building, and there is a hole in one of the walls of the garage. 

No details about a vehicle have been provided at this time. 

This is a developing story.

