Punch Bowl Social to close Sacramento location; 83 employees out of work

Punch Bowl Social's Sacramento location in the Downtown Commons will close by December, laying off 83 employees, according to a recent legal filing.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act) filing from Punch Bowl Social shows the business will permanently close by December 24, 2025. By law, the WARN Act requires employers with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' advance written notice of mass layoffs.

The closure comes nearly eight years to the day since the restaurant and entertainment venue opened in DOCO.

Located next to the Golden 1 Center, the 25,000-square-foot venue offers a restaurant and entertainment options including bowling, billiards, darts and karaoke.

Punch Bowl Social has more than a dozen locations across the country, including three in California: Ranch Cucamonga, Sacramento, and San Diego.

In 2020, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but it's unclear if the decision to close the Sacramento location is connected to company-wide financial implications.

CBS Sacramento has reached out to the company for more information but has not immediately heard back.