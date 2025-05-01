Sacramento's proposed city budget cuts could impact local skatepark

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento's proposed budget cuts will mean layoffs for a dozen employees, eliminations of vacant positions and also cuts to one of the city's cultural cornerstones: skateboarding.

Sacramento's massive 28th and B skatepark is now in the crosshairs of budget cuts..

Skateboarder Jonathan Escamilla moved to this city for its skateboard culture, calling it "nationally recognized." He said the city's covered skatepark is a key part of the culture.

"It's kind of a big deal, and I think if the city realized it, they wouldn't even consider taking that thing down," he said.

Miles Silvas, 2023's Thrasher national skateboarder of the year, is from Sacramento. The X Games was set to host an event in the capital city until they pulled out in April.

"That's like a one-two punch for our skateboarding community," said Victoria Vasquez, commissioner of Youth, Parks and Community for the city.

Vasquez says the city's proposed budget calls for eliminating positions that keep the skate park open and handing over operations to a private contractor.

"Private access and public access are not the same," Vasquez said. "You would have to pay that private contractor to be able to access the park. You would no longer have open public access hours."

The Sacramento city manager's proposed budget cuts close a $44 million funding gap and includes a dozen layoffs. A balanced budget needs to be passed by July 1.

As the city shrinks its services, it could also be shredding its commitment to skateboarding.