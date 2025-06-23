Sacramento probation officers serve warrant, seize luxury cars worth total of $600,000

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of luxury vehicles were found by the probation officers in Sacramento after a recent warrant search.

In a post Monday from Sacramento County Probation, officers got a tip that a Sacramento resident was allegedly trying to sell a stolen 2018 McLaren online. Further investigation led the officers to the south Sacramento house, where they served a search warrant.

Probation officers found the 2018 McLaren and a VIN-switched Mercedes G63 AMG at the residence. Additionally, days later, officers found a stolen Lexus LX 700H, which was linked to this case.

The total value of these three stolen cars is about $600,000, according to probation officers.

Officials didn't say whether any arrests had been made.