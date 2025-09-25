Nearly half of Sacramento roads in poor shape, 55 bridges deemed deficient, report finds

If you think California roads are in bad shape, new research is showing you're right. Transportation advocates released a new report that looks at just how many potholes, bumpy roads and bad bridges there are in the Sacramento area.

Rocky Moretti with the transportation organization Trip said nearly half of Sacramento's roads are in poor condition.

"All of us rely on our transportation system," Moretti said. "It's how we get places. It supports our quality of life."

His organization released the report, which outlines roadway needs across California. It says inspectors have determined 55 bridges in the Sacramento region are structurally deficient.

"It means the engineers have said there's significant deterioration here. It needs to be repaired. If not, we're going to have to either restrict it to lighter-weight vehicles or close it entirely," Moretti said.

Those structures include the Freeport Bridge, the 5th Avenue Bridge across Highway 99, and the Highway 50 bridge across Westacre Road in West Sacramento, which has issues with its deck and superstructure.

"If you can't stay on top of your bridges or the condition of your roadways, in time, you fall further behind and it becomes more costly to try to get the system back into good condition," Moretti said.

Some California lawmakers say the solution is to allocate more funding to transportation infrastructure.

"Not only are these not luxuries, but they are essential to economic growth," said Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose).

But even with more money, it could be hard to keep up.

"One of the significant challenges is over the last three years, the cost of highway construction went up by 48%," Moretti said.

While the number of cars on California roadways continues to grow, revenue from the gas tax, which is used to pay for roadway repairs, is actually going down due to more fuel-efficient cars and electric vehicles.