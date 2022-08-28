Sacramento police respond to officer involved shooting in North Sacramento
NORTH SACRAMENTO — An officer-involved shooting has resulted in a large police presence in North Sacramento.
Sacramento police say to avoid the area of Plaza Ave and Del Paso Blvd.
We will update this story as more details are made available.
There will be a large police presence in the area of Plaza Ave and Del Paso Blvd for an officer-involved shooting that occurred. Please avoid the area and follow this thread for updates. PIOs will be responding. pic.twitter.com/6Yy6U8SCRj
— Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) August 28, 2022
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.