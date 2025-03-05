Sacramento police invite public to unique open house recruiting event

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is taking a unique approach to meeting a significant recruiting deficit within the department, down 172 positions including 82 sworn staff and 90 professional positions including dispatch.

The recruitment workshop is on Saturday, March 8, 2025. It lasts from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on a come-and-go basis. Sacramento police spokesperson Officer Anthony Gamble said it's a great way for people to figure out if the profession is right for them.

"We're kind of going outside of the box to think about how we can recruit people and so I know a lot of people may not have law enforcement in their family, and so they don't really know what to expect. So what we're doing is we're kind of pulling the veil back," Gamble said. "It's going to really give people the opportunity to figure out if this department is somewhere they want to work."

Sacramento Police Department

There will also be a unique chance for people to undergo the physical agility test with recruiters and officers there to give feedback or help. Gamble hopes this is the boost the department needs to find quality recruits.

"It's not lost on us that our applicant pool has gone down significantly over the last decade, and that's not specific to Sac PD. That's across-the-board law enforcement around the country," Gamble said. "We're again looking to do a different approach to bring people into this organization. It's a great organization with great people."

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.