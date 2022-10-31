Sacramento Police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.

When they arrived, officers discovered that the driver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers began rendering aid to the victim until the fire department arrived. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about this investigation contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).