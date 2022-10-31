Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento Police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.

When they arrived, officers discovered that the driver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers began rendering aid to the victim until the fire department arrived. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about this investigation contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 6:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.