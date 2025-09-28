Watch CBS News
Sacramento police investigating crash in Brentwood area

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

A crash in the Brentwood area left one seriously injured on Sunday morning, Sacramento police said. 

The crash happened near 24th Street and 47th Avenue, just after 8 a.m. 

Police said a person was walking in the area when they were hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with officers, and neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

