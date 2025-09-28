Sacramento police investigating crash in Brentwood area

A crash in the Brentwood area left one seriously injured on Sunday morning, Sacramento police said.

The crash happened near 24th Street and 47th Avenue, just after 8 a.m.

Police said a person was walking in the area when they were hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with officers, and neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.