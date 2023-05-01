Sacramento police investigate shooting on Wisconsin Avenue
SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot on Wisconsin Avenue in Sacramento on Sunday.
The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
A man was located at the scene with a single gunshot wound. He has since been taken to an area hospital where he was listed as stable, police said.
There was no information available on a suspect.
