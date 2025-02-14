Sacramento police search for suspect after woman riding scooter injured in hit-and-run

Woman riding scooter injured in hit-and-run crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento police are searching for a driver who took off after crashing into a woman riding a scooter in the Campus Commons area Friday night.

Police said the collision happened near Fair Oaks Boulevard and Campus Commons Road around 6:45 p.m.

The woman riding the scooter is stable, police said.

Police said the involved vehicle should have front-end damage. No description of the vehicle was provided.

Eastbound Fair Oaks Boulevard is closed from Campus Commons Road and Howe Avenue.