Sacramento police identify bail bonds worker killed in downtown assault

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department identified the man killed after an assault on I Street downtown as 56-year-old Kevin Brace, a long-time employee of Greg Padilla Bail Bonds.

According to police, officers responded Monday around 4:15 a.m. to reports of an assault where they found Brace with significant injuries. He was declared dead at the scene.

At the time, multiple witnesses were questioned, and a person of interest was detained. Police arrested 38-year-old Jacob Mandell on a murder charge but did not release a motive for the attack.

Fellow employees of Greg Padilla Bail Bonds told CBS13 that Brace had a heart for helping others. He specifically worked the graveyard shift because it gave him the chance to help the most vulnerable people.

Employees believe Brace unlocked the front door after the suspect asked to use the phone before he was thrown outside and assaulted. Neighbors who knew Brace said he was loved by the entire community.

"As soon as I heard that bad news, my heart went down on the floor," said neighbor Sarah Flores. "He was a good neighbor, and everybody likes him."

Flores said he leaves behind a wife and family.

The owner of Greg Padilla Bail Bonds did not want to go on camera but said they would be attending Mandell's arraignment and plan to speak about how leaders can address the increase in violence in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for witnesses with information to call dispatch (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). They remind the public that callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.