Sacramento Police Department connects with Natomas community in National Night Out

NATOMAS – Dozens turned out to the Natomas Heritage Park clubhouse Tuesday afternoon for the chance to shake hands and meet the law enforcement officers tasked with protecting their community.

Steve Werner, part of the group Neighborhood Watch, helped organize the stop for the Sacramento Police National Night Out caravan to connect with different communities.

"I retired from the police department so I know some of these guys," Werner said. "I think I understand more than anyone, that like with anything, it takes a community."

National Night Out is observed across the state giving law enforcement and first responders to go beyond the badge. Something Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester says is a critical part in keeping any neighborhood safe.

"Sometimes we focus on what's wrong with the world and there's so much that's going right," Lester said.

Lester said the department is making huge strides to bring down violent crime stats.

It's an effort reflected in improving numbers reported by the Sacramento Police Department's Monthly Chief Report.

Since the significant spike during the pandemic in shootings and other violent crimes, this June saw double-digit drops in reports compared to last year.

"We have limited resources, so it's really about being strategic with the resources we do have and how we address those issues," Lester said. "When you have a chance to meet a victim of violence, you realize it has an impact not just on the person but the entire community."

The opportunity to connect and highlight the importance of community collaboration is another reason why Chief Lester says nights like this are so important to extend to other times throughout the year.