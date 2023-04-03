Sacramento police: 1 hurt in Oak Park shooting; investigation underway
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man hurt in Oak Park late Monday morning.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the 3600 block of 5th Avenue, near McClatchy Park in the Oak Park neighborhood, just before noon to investigate a report of a shooting.
At the scene, officers found a male with non-life-threatening injuries.
That person was then taken to the hospital for treatment.
No motive or suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
