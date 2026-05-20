Sacramento County reports 3 new poisonous mushroom hospitalizations

More people have been sickened after eating poisonous mushrooms in Sacramento County, public health officials say.

Sacramento County Public Health announced three new cases of amatoxin poisoning on Tuesday. All three people were hospitalized.

Exactly where in Sacramento County the cases originated has not been released.

The new cases come amid a statewide outbreak of mushroom poisonings. California Poison Control System officials say there have been just under 50 total cases since November 2025, spanning Northern California and the Central Coast. The cases involve people ranging in age from 19 months to 67 years old.

Four people have died, public health officials say. Another four Californians have needed liver transplants.

Officials say Death Cap and Western Destroying Angel mushrooms are of particular concern because they resemble some common edible mushrooms. They also remain toxic even after being cooked, frozen or dried.

Public health officials are urging people not to pick or eat wild mushrooms.