Sacramento leaders consider plan that would prohibit overnight parking at popular parks

A new proposal headed to the Sacramento City Council this week could change how residents access some of the city's most popular parks, especially overnight.

Under the plan, overnight parking would be prohibited from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. at McKinley Park, Winner's Circle Park, and William Land Park.

City officials say the goal is to make park rules clearer, reinforce existing closing hours, and improve safety in and around these spaces.

During the day, McKinley Park is filled with activity, from dog walkers and joggers to families enjoying the outdoors. But for some nearby residents, concerns grow after dark.

Jacam Manricks, who lives across from the park, says nighttime activity has raised safety concerns for his family.

"With three young kids, I'm always concerned about safety in the area," Manricks said. "The park is a little bit of a magnet for people late at night to perhaps get into a bit of mischief."

He believes restricting overnight parking could be a step in the right direction.

"If it's putting our tax dollars to something that makes our neighborhood safer, then I think it's a good thing," he added.

Not everyone agrees.

Nicholas Contes, a frequent visitor who walks his dog at McKinley Park, says the proposal could disrupt daily routines, especially for early risers.

"I come here at times quite early in the morning, so yeah, that would affect me," Contes said. "I'm sure it would affect others that like to come here, not only walkers, but runners too."

He also expressed frustration with increasing restrictions across the city.

"You can't go anywhere without parking restrictions," he said.

The Sacramento City Council is expected to take up the proposal on Tuesday. As of now, officials have not detailed how the rule would be enforced or what penalties might be imposed if the overnight parking ban is approved.