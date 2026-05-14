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Motorcyclist dies after Sacramento crash on Northgate Boulevard

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A motorcyclist has died after a crash in North Sacramento earlier in the week, authorities say.

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and Bridgeford Drive.

Sacramento police say a motorcyclist and a vehicle were involved. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

vv-northgate-blvd-ax-vo-raw.jpg
Scene of the crash near Northgate Boulevard. 

First responders transported the motorcycle rider to the hospital. He died Monday evening, police learned later.

DUI doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash, police say.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time. 

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