Motorcyclist dies after Sacramento crash on Northgate Boulevard

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in North Sacramento earlier in the week, authorities say.

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and Bridgeford Drive.

Sacramento police say a motorcyclist and a vehicle were involved. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Scene of the crash near Northgate Boulevard.

First responders transported the motorcycle rider to the hospital. He died Monday evening, police learned later.

DUI doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash, police say.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.