Sacramento nonprofit worries federal cuts would lead to lower Big Day of Giving donations

By James Taylor, CBS13 Photojournalist

SACRAMENTO — It's the nonprofit version of Black Friday. Last year, Sacramento's Big Day of Giving raised $13.2 million, but this year, there's concern that the declining economy would lead to lower donations.

Megan Laurie with Sacramento's UCP says community donations and government funding are crucial to continuing their programs that assist adults with developmental disabilities.

"Every single nonprofit here in our community is watching what the government is doing both federally and statewide, and we're just hoping for the best," she said.

Michael Lynch with Improve Your Tomorrow says federal budget cuts have already hit his organization, which helps young men of color go to college.

"We immediately lost a million dollars over this next 60 days that helps to fund close to 200 mentors across the country, over 100 right here in Sacramento," Lynch said.

The funding uncertainty comes at the same time that there's growing demand for charitable services.

"As more and more challenges come to this community, we'll probably continue to see that increased need," Lynch said.

These organizers are now calling on the community to raise more money and show support for organizations making a difference across the region.

"They're providing services. They're also employing individuals, and they're taking care of those who are finding themselves in challenging situations," Laurie said.

Organizers say that even if people can't afford to donate cash, they could still help by volunteering time or donating services to local nonprofits.

