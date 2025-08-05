Sacramento's new quick-build crosswalk in Tahoe Park aims to slow down drivers

Here's a look at Sacramento's new quick-build crosswalk

Here's a look at Sacramento's new quick-build crosswalk

Here's a look at Sacramento's new quick-build crosswalk

The City of Sacramento is changing some intersections to slow down drivers, but now some people are saying it's time the city hit the brakes on these types of traffic safety measures.

The city installed a crosswalk and flexible plastic posts in the Tahoe Park neighborhood on 59th Street, a stretch of roadway that's seen serious crashes in the past.

"This is 100% residential community from tip to tip," said Isaac Gonzalez, founder of Slow Down Sacramento. "It's all houses and people still drive really fast down here."

Gonzalez said that he supports these types of quick-build traffic safety features.

"It doesn't actually make the road any narrower than it actually is, but it does create a bit of visual tension as cars approach," Gonzalez said. "The natural inclination at that point is for cars to slow down."

But some people are now complaining about the new crosswalk barriers.

"I could see where you would notice the pylons driving up, but you'd probably be distracted by the pylons and hit the pedestrian," driver Ray Lang said.

Some drivers are cutting between the plastic posts to make quicker right-hand turns.

"You don't want to do that," Gonzalez said. "You want to go on the outside. The inside is not for cars."

Gonzalez is concerned that the city may remove the crosswalk if too many people complain, and he's encouraging people who support these types of traffic calming measures to speak up.

"It's a small price to pay for safety," he said.

The city said these quick-build projects will be installed across Sacramento to try and eliminate all fatal crashes, but they are easy to remove if they do not meet safety goals.

In Sacramento County, 96 people have died this year due to motor vehicle crashes.