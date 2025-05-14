Watch CBS News
Michelin Guide adds 3 more Sacramento restaurants to its list

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
SACRAMENTO – California's capital city is getting more recognition from the Michelin Guide.

On Wednesday, the Michelin Guide revealed that three Sacramento restaurants were added to the prestigious list.

Two of the new restaurants, Majka and Kin Thai, are on the Grid, while Pho Momma is just east of Sacramento in an otherwise unremarkable strip mall.

Majka was hailed by the Michelin Guide reviewer as being "at the forefront of the Sacramento pizza scene," Kin Thai's sweets got a shoutout from its reviewer, and Pho Momma's high-quality ingredients left a lasting impression.

None of the new restaurants added to the Michelin Guide were awarded a star, at this point. The guide has a June event planned in Sacramento where Michelin's coveted stars will be awarded to California restaurants.

With the three new additions, a total of 17 Sacramento area restaurants are now listed on the Michelin Guide. Of that 17, only The Kitchen and Localis have been awarded a star. 

