Sacramento neighbors show major turnout for National Night Out

National Night Out brought neighbors across the Sacramento region together Tuesday through multiple events created to promote police-community partnerships.

The annual event, designed to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and neighborhoods, was celebrated in events from south Sacramento to North Highlands.

"It feels good knowing that we got a strong community, very vibrant. Great vibes," said DeJohn Cobbs, who just recently moved to north Natomas.

"It's priceless," said Cathy Stevens, describing what the free activities for her 7-year-old daughter meant to their family.

She said the sense of community from the north Natomas event, which included appearances by Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty, Councilmember Lisa Kaplan, and Sacramento Chief of Police Kathy Lester, was encouraging.

"It's unbelievable. It's so good because the community still comes out like this," said Stevens.

The annual event is in its 42nd year nationally.

"It's not lost on us that usually when the police are introduced to people's lives, it's on a not-so-good day. You're calling 911, you're calling non-emergency because something bad happened. This gives the community a chance to connect with us on a personal level," said Anthony Gamble, Sacramento police spokesperson.