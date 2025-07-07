Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian dead after Sacramento hit-and-run on Del Paso Road

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Deadly crash in Natomas, hit-and-run suspected
Deadly crash in Natomas, hit-and-run suspected 01:32

Officers are investigating after a hit-and-run left a person dead in Sacramento early Monday morning.

Sacramento police say officers responded near Del Paso Road and Town Center Drive just before 2 a.m. to investigate a reported hit-and-run.

At the scene, officers found a man had been hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say.

Officers searched the area and found the vehicle believed to have been involved. Police say a person has also been detained.

The area was still under an active investigation through the early morning hours. Drivers should detour around the area.

Authorities have not released the name of the person who died. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.