Pedestrian dead after Sacramento hit-and-run on Del Paso Road

Officers are investigating after a hit-and-run left a person dead in Sacramento early Monday morning.

Sacramento police say officers responded near Del Paso Road and Town Center Drive just before 2 a.m. to investigate a reported hit-and-run.

At the scene, officers found a man had been hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say.

Sacramento Police Dept investigating a fatal hit and run incident along De Paso Rd at Town Center Dr. Del Paso Rd shut down from E Commerce to Via Ingoglia St ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/zop9U6ZS3i — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) July 7, 2025

Officers searched the area and found the vehicle believed to have been involved. Police say a person has also been detained.

The area was still under an active investigation through the early morning hours. Drivers should detour around the area.

Authorities have not released the name of the person who died.