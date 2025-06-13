Two apartments destroyed, six damaged in Sacramento complex fire

Several apartment units affected in Natomas apartment fire

Several apartment units affected in Natomas apartment fire

Several units were damaged in a fire at a Natomas-area apartment complex Friday morning, firefighters say.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene near Brewerton and Stonecreek drives around 7 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the complex.

Everyone managed to get out safely, firefighters say.

Two units were destroyed in the fire, firefighters say, while six other units were damaged. Crews believe the fire started in a lower apartment.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.