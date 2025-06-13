Watch CBS News
Local News

Two apartments destroyed, six damaged in Sacramento complex fire

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Several apartment units affected in Natomas apartment fire
Several apartment units affected in Natomas apartment fire 01:39

Several units were damaged in a fire at a Natomas-area apartment complex Friday morning, firefighters say.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene near Brewerton and Stonecreek drives around 7 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the complex.

Everyone managed to get out safely, firefighters say.

Two units were destroyed in the fire, firefighters say, while six other units were damaged. Crews believe the fire started in a lower apartment.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.