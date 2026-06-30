Sacramento motel shooting suspect arrested in Las Vegas, deputies say

A suspect in a deadly shooting at a Sacramento-area motel has been arrested and extradited back to California, authorities said.

The shooting happened early June 9 at the Motel 6 on Elsie Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the motel after reports of a person shot.

Inside the lobby, deputies found 21-year-old Sacramento resident Mei'Khi Blackshire with a gunshot wound.

Deputies started life-saving measures, but medics pronounced Blackshire dead, the sheriff's office said.

Witness statements and surveillance video helped detectives identify the suspect as 22-year-old Matthew Arizaga. The sheriff's office said detectives identified Arizaga the same day as the shooting, but learned he had allegedly fled to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Arizaga on June 15, the sheriff's office said. He has since been extradited back to Sacramento County.

Arizaga was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is not eligible for bail.

Investigators have not detailed what led up to the shooting.