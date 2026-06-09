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1 dead in Sacramento County shooting inside Motel 6 lobby

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in the lobby of a Sacramento motel early Tuesday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Motel 6 on Elsie Avenue around 1:30 a.m. to investigate a 911 call about a person shot in the lobby.

At the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving measures. Medics soon pronounced him dead, the sheriff's office said.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Deputies believe the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

The man's name has not been released, but he has been identified as a 21-year-old.

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