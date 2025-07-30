1 month after blind man disappears, Sacramento police say they're following every lead

After over a month since a blind man went missing, the Sacramento Police Department said it is doing everything it can to follow up on leads to locate him.

Lovett "LJ" Moore was last seen on June 28, 2025, at the Aisle One gas station in Natomas on Arena Boulevard.

Sacramento police spokesperson Officer Anthony Gamble said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference that investigators have been following up on leads, including going to San Francisco and putting up their helicopter after hours, but have yet to find the 33-year-old.

Family advocate Lei Schenk, who is the founder of the nonprofit Empact, said that LJ used to work at Aisle One and was there that day to get a pack of cigarettes, his favorite drink and visit with a former coworker.

Schenk said LJ is entirely dependent on his mother's care for everything, including hygiene. She said LJ had about 10% of his sight until he was attacked four years ago and went completely blind. The attack did not happen at the gas station, but it impaired him from continuing to work there.

Loved ones do not think anyone was out to hurt LJ, but believe he could have been easily taken advantage of.

"How do you go on with life and you don't know where your child is?" said Schenk, speaking on behalf of LJ's mother. "This is someone who his mom took care of around the clock, and one of her children is not home. He lives with her. He's always lived with her. She doesn't know her purpose anymore."

Sacramento police posted that LJ was missing on X on July 7, over a week after he went missing.

Gamble said it took over a week to push out the information to the public because they are constantly inundated with missing person cases daily and have to evaluate each case to understand the risk factors before posting.

Gamble said they do not have any reason to believe that LJ is in any kind of harm and are asking people from the community to continue sending in tips on where he may be.

"There are some people in the community that have said that we are not taking this case seriously, that we have not been following up on leads and that is extremely detrimental to this investigation," Gamble said.

Family said the LJ has not withdrawn any money from his bank account since he went missing and did not have a phone on him at the time he went missing.

"We want to know where he is, whatever that means," Schenk said. "If that means he's no longer with us, if that means he is still with us, the family just wants to know."

The family recently protested in front of the Sacramento Police Department, claiming that investigators are not doing enough to help locate LJ.

Police said they have been in contact with the family and reviewed surveillance video with LJ's family of the day he went missing.

Gamble said it is misinformation that they are not taking this case seriously, and they will continue to follow up on every lead they receive to try and locate the missing blind man.