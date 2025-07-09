Blind Sacramento man missing over a week, family urges action

Police are asking for help in finding a Sacramento man who has been missing for more than a week.

Sacramento police say 33-year-old Natomas resident Lovett "LJ" Moore was last seen early in the morning on June 28. Surveillance footage captured Moore inside the Aisle 1 Fuel Station along Arena Boulevard.

Contrary to reports, police say Moore is not believed to have gotten into a white vehicle seen that night.

Over the weekend, Moore's family and advocates held a press conference calling for more urgent action in his search.

"LJ's disappearance is highly uncharacteristic. He is legally blind, disabled, has no resources, and has never been away from home this long," advocates said in a statement.

Police noted that Moore was only reported missing on June 30 and they immediately entered him into the Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Officers then went door-to-door after getting that report and couldn't find him.

UPDATE: In an effort to provide accurate information to our community, the Sacramento Police Department can confirm that LJ did not get into a white vehicle that has been mentioned by community groups. That misinformation can be harmful to this investigation.



Anyone who sees Moore or knows where he might be is urged to call Sacramento police or his family.